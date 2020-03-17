News What Kenya can learn from China, Singapore corona war

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation on the coronavirus oubreak from Harambee House, Nairobi on Sunday. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped world relations in ways that were never imaginable previously as nations scramble to protect their citizens and curb the spread of the new deadly virus.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns have been at the top of protocols adopted by authorities worldwide in the last few days.

Of note is the shift in fortunes for European countries and the US, which historically require Kenyans and other Africans to present their health credentials as part of the visa processing requirements.

In the wake of the coronavirus spread, Kenya, whose first four confirmed cases include a student who had arrived from Ohio in the US and two persons she came into contact with, has imposed a travel ban on nationals of all countries affected by Covid-19.

Beginning this week, only Kenyan nationals and holders of permanent resident visas will be allowed through Kenyan ports.

A similar travel ban has been imposed by Ghana.

Kenya has also prohibited public officials from making non-essential travel abroad. The task of representing the country at international forums and official engagements has been left to diplomats abroad.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was similarly forced to cancel a planned summit that would have been attended by Somali President Mohamed Farmajo and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The meeting, scheduled for Mombasa on Sunday, was set to discuss the border tensions between Kenya and Somalia.

However, even as Kenya joins other countries in resorting to isolation to protect itself from the pandemic, opportunities for collaboration abound to defeat the disease.

Also in plenty are lessons to learn from experiences of other countries in dealing with not just the coronavirus but also previous crises such as the Sars and Ebola outbreaks. In some countries governments and their people ignored it for a long time thinking it was China’s problem. Like any other virus, it moved far and wide and very few were prepared.

Kenya, however, has done well in going for the all-of-government approach that has helped countries such as China and Singapore.

China, where the virus originated in Wuhan City, was initially criticised over its response that led to many fatalities but it quickly made progress through a unified government approach under a central committee headed by premier Li Keqiang.

The multi-agency pushback, for instance, saw quick construction of two new hospitals where thousands of coronavirus patients were admitted. The various Chinese provinces also helped each other in tackling the spread of the virus through a "counterpart support" approach. This approach has earned them praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on March 10 singled out Singapore as one country whose approach should be emulated by others in fighting coronavirus.

"Singapore is a good example of an all-of-government approach — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's regular videos are helping to explain the risks and reassure people," Ghebreyesus said.

Covid-19 is also easily tackled with proper surveillance involving the infected people being tracked down and quarantined.

This has been very effective in South Korea.

On Sunday, Mr Kenyatta, while addressing the nation, revealed the confirmation of two new cases in the country and announced a new set of protocols that included the closure of learning institutions.

Going forward, Kenyans hope he will make regular appearances in the media to update the nation on the situation in the country and offer reassurances.

Among leaders who have adopted this approach is US President Donald Trump, who even took a test after encountering foreign nationals that later tested positive.

The result was negative. There is a lot of misinformation as well and the government should give out daily briefings as it is being done in the US.

As advised by medics, people do need to stay at home and avoid large gatherings.

According to infectious disease specialists, the virus passes on contact and is not airborne, hence does not survive beyond three days if it does not have a host.

So practising social distancing is key to slowing down its spread. The directives to cancel events and shut schools and universities as well as nightclubs, bars and lounges is welcome. Already many companies are operating remotely, with staff working from home and avoiding face-to-face meetings.

The State needs to revamp initial efforts to restrict panic buying and put protocols in place to regulate pricing of essentials like food, sanitisers and disinfectants.

In addition, an economic stimulus package to reduce the burden on individuals and businesses such as the President’s directive on reducing data/telecoms fee, electricity and water fee, will be a welcome boost.

Fiscal measures to ease the burden on banks and enable lending and liquidity will also come in handy. Kenya's remarkable response can also be attributed to the building of capacity to deal with infectious diseases not just in the country but also in Africa.

In 2014, for instance, when there was an Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the country dispatched a team of 170 to help tackle the crisis.