News Working hours extended at more Huduma centres

Parents apply for their children’s birth certificates at the Nyeri Huduma Centre. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Working hours at eight Huduma centres outside Nairobi have been extended in response to increasing number of people seeking key government services.

Huduma Centre director of communication Patricia Ndede said in a statement Tuesday that the Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa centres will now operate from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Other Huduma centres whose working hours have been extended are Meru, Eldoret, Machakos, Nakuru and Nyeri.

“We now want to improve service delivery for citizens across the counties,” said Ms Ndeda in an interview yesterday.

“It will now means that citizens within rural set up can get our services at their convenient time. It was a bit tight in the past.”

Previously, the eight Huduma centres were operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They do not, however, offer services to members of the public during the weekends and public holidays.

The government has in the past extended working hours at the GPO and City Square Huduma centres in Nairobi.

The latest extension comes a few months after network failure left thousands of Huduma customers unable to access key services countrywide, including registration of companies and processing of birth certificates.

Huduma Kenya Programme is a Kenya Vision 2030 flagship project that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013.