Counties
Digital zebra crossing unveiled for city road users to boost safetyWednesday, May 29, 2019 21:00
City Hall has introduced a new traffic lights system that is set to give pedestrians more control on roads in Nairobi.
County Transport Executive Hitan Majevdia said the new digital zebra crossing technology, which is being piloted, is aimed at improving the safety of pedestrians, especially children and the disabled.
He said pedestrians are at the mercy of motorists, who sometimes do not give way at the zebra crossings, leading to accidents. Under the new system, a pedestrian presses a button on a gadget that signals traffic lights. A green light is a go-ahead for pedestrians to cross the road while the red light is a signal for motorists to give way.
“You press and wait. You will see the blip has gone off showing a red signal. When the blip goes on, you can now cross as the green signal will be showing prompting motor vehicles to stop. The blip tells you to cross. You do not have to read or see the traffic light signal, the blip will tell you,” he said.
Mr Majevdia said pedestrians would have 16 seconds to cross the road after the bleep and traffic marshals will also be at hand to help them to operate the system as well as deter errant motorists.
“We installed a trial one three days ago, to begin with. We intend to spread it to the high traffic volume streets and avenues across the city centre,” said Mr Majevdia.
According to the National Transport and Safety Authority data, pedestrians are still the most vulnerable road users compared to motorists with 453 having lost their lives out of 1,192 road fatalities recorded as of May 9.
In the Headlines
Unga crisis looms as CS fears imports falloutBy GERALD ANDAE
8 hours ago
I’ll not wait by the phone over new term, says CBK bossBy BRIAN NGUGI
9 hours ago
Uchumi alerts CMA of land tussle with KDFBy BRIAN NGUGI
9 hours ago
Huge power transmission gulf that keeps your bills sky-highBy EDWIN OKOTH
1 day ago