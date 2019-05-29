Counties Digital zebra crossing unveiled for city road users to boost safety

Nairobi County Roads, Public Works and Transport executive Hitan Majevdia. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

City Hall has introduced a new traffic lights system that is set to give pedestrians more control on roads in Nairobi.

County Transport Executive Hitan Majevdia said the new digital zebra crossing technology, which is being piloted, is aimed at improving the safety of pedestrians, especially children and the disabled.

He said pedestrians are at the mercy of motorists, who sometimes do not give way at the zebra crossings, leading to accidents. Under the new system, a pedestrian presses a button on a gadget that signals traffic lights. A green light is a go-ahead for pedestrians to cross the road while the red light is a signal for motorists to give way.

“You press and wait. You will see the blip has gone off showing a red signal. When the blip goes on, you can now cross as the green signal will be showing prompting motor vehicles to stop. The blip tells you to cross. You do not have to read or see the traffic light signal, the blip will tell you,” he said.

Mr Majevdia said pedestrians would have 16 seconds to cross the road after the bleep and traffic marshals will also be at hand to help them to operate the system as well as deter errant motorists.

“We installed a trial one three days ago, to begin with. We intend to spread it to the high traffic volume streets and avenues across the city centre,” said Mr Majevdia.