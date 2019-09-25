Counties Ex-Youth Fund boss Semelang’o sent to jail over legal fees debt

Mr Evans Gor Semelang’o. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Youth Enterprise and Development Fund chairman Evans Gor Semelang’o has been committed to civil jail for 30 days after failing to pay a debt of Sh3.6 million.

Mr Semelang’o had failed to pay the amount to lawyer George Miyare of Atonga Miyare & Associates Advocates, who represented him in a case.

He had in March filed an application seeking to quash a warrant of arrest against him, arguing he was vying for the chairmanship of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and that the warrant would jeopardise his chances.

The former Youth Fund boss said that having served at the State Corporation, he was a law-abiding citizen and a public figure, and that the application had high chances of success.

But the law firm opposed the application, saying it was one of his attempts to delay the payment without valid reasons.

The law firm termed his request an abuse of the court process and a bid to circumvent previous decisions.