Counties JamboPay parking tickets still valid, says City Hall

Nairobi City Hall. FILE PHOTO | NMG

All parking tickets bought through the JamboPay's eJijipay platform will remain valid despite City Hall’s change in revenue collection, Nairobi county director of parking Tom Tinega said on Monday.

Mr Tinega said that the county government has already asked JamboPay to provide information on the cars that had paid and for the period to ensure they are not clamped for non-compliance.

Nairobi adopted its internal revenue collection system effective Monday with motorists now required to use a new USSD code *235# to pay for parking, ending its five-year deal with the e-payment firm WebTribe, who owns JamboPay.

“Any money paid for one or three months, the receipts are valid until they expire. There is no vehicle that will be clamped,” Mr Tinega said.

The change to an internal revenue collection system puts to end a deal shrouded in controversy with City Hall and JamboPay accusing each other of contract breaches.

Nairobi ward representatives had in the past directed governor Mike Sonko to terminate the JamboPay deal accusing the firm of contract breach in January 2015 and February last year.

The firm withheld Sh2.82 million for 57 days in January 2015 and Sh51 million last February for six days, raising fears that the funds may have been used for trading.

Danson Muchemi, chief executive officer of WebTribe accused City Hall of political interference and negative publicity.

The contract signed in 2014 required Web Tribe to settle all City Hall’s transactions within 12 hours for cash transactions and three days for all electronic payments in daily batches.