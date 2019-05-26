Counties City Hall pushes Pangani estate upgrade to August

Mr Charles Kerich. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

The planned renewal of Pangani Estate by City Hall has been moved to August to give tenants more time to find alternative accommodation and for the county government to iron out contentious issues about the project.

The redevelopment, which was to kick off on June 1, had faced opposition by the 48 tenants who had accused Nairobi County government of engaging in ‘underhand’ tactics giving out contracts with numerous ambiguous clauses that are skewed in favour of the developer.

Former Nairobi County Lands and Housing Executive Charles Kerich said the county agreed to extend the notice to vacate from the earlier one month to two and half months to give the tenants enough time to relocate.

“The tenants raised concerns about the one month notice, which we have extended to two and half months. We told them that we will give them until end of July as they said they have children in school while others are in Ramadhan. However, some have started moving out,” said Mr Kerich on Friday.

He, however, said that the tenants and the county agreed that if at some point all tenants have vacated a whole block and demolishing it will not inconvenience those still remaining then the county government can begin the process.

Through their chairman George Kimani, the tenants said that City Hall had failed to give out a clear road map including timelines on how the project is to be rolled out as well as the Offer for Sale and Purchase Agreement requiring the tenants to pay a minimum of Sh212,500 upfront before occupying the would-be new houses.