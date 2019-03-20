Counties City Hall earns Sh12m from boda boda operators accessing CBD against ban

A boda boda rider with his passenger along Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi on June 11, 2018 despite a ban by City Hall. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NMG

More than 4,000 motorbikes have been impounded by Nairobi County since a ban on operators accessing the city centre was imposed early last year.

From the arrests, City Hall has made more than Sh12.7 million from court fines and storage fees imposed on boda boda operators who have been flouting the ban.

In January last year, City Hall issued a directive allowing only those providing courier services into the CBD while those ferrying passengers were to drop them off at Ngara and City Stadium.

The ban was issued to help decongest the city centre as well as to tame criminals.

Nairobi County Security Compliance chief officer Tito Kilonzi said that since the county effected the ban in May, 2018, a total of 4,190 motorbikes, as at March 4, 2019, had been impounded.

He said the operators have been arrested for various reasons, key among them causing obstruction, riding on the wrong side of the road, dropping passengers at undesignated points, parking and riding on pavements.

Thousands have been arrested and charged with disobeying county’s policy and by-laws, he said.