Counties City Hall extends JamboPay revenue collection contract

JamboPay chief executive Danson Muchemi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

City Hall has yet again extended JamboPay’s contract as the county struggles to set up its own revenue collection system.

The latest extension is the second in only a month since the contract between the two parties officially elapsed on April 7.

The first extension was in April, for a period of a month, but this elapsed at midnight on Tuesday, necessitating the current extension.

County ICT and e-government chief officer Halkano Waqo said the additional time would allow City Hall to entirely complete the migration of the installation and run its own revenue collection system.

He said it was difficult to abruptly dispense with JamboPay before the process was fully completed.

“It is not an extension per se as people are putting it but they are just supporting us in the transition process and so we saw it better to prolong the period so that they can continue supporting us for few weeks,” said the ICT chief officer.

“Maybe in the next two weeks maximum, we will be able … to tell them ‘thank you so much you have supported us and now we can be on our own’.”

Mr Waqo said the City Hall had migrated most data, servers and some applications to power up their own system.

JamboPay chief executive Danson Muchemi confirmed that indeed their contract with City Hall had been extended for another month on similar terms.

“Yes we received an extension on Tuesday following consultation with the county government for a limited period of time,” said Mr Muchemi.

City Hall has been grappling with acquiring its own Integrated county revenue management system and even set aside Sh205 million for the process.