Counties
DCI arrests Nandi governor Stephen Sang over tea farm destructionMonday, June 10, 2019 14:13
Nandi governor Stephen Sang has been arrested as police investigate him over the destruction of Kibwari tea estate, which is said to be on a grabbed piece of land.
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) roughed up and bundled the county boss into their car Kapsabet Police Station on Monday afternoon as his supporters watched.
Police lobbed teargas to disperse the surging crowd that had followed Mr Sang as headed to the station to record a statement.
The governor was driven to DCI offices in Kisumu where he is expected to be interrogated further.
It was not immediately clear why the Jubilee county leader was taken to the lakeside city but it is believed police made the move on security grounds, given the threat posed by his supporters.
In the Headlines
Michael Joseph gets three more years as KQ chairmanBy BONFACE OTIENO
7 minutes ago
The Chinese in GikombaBy EDWIN OKOTH
2 hours ago
Google made $4.7bn from the news industry in 2018, study saysBy THE NEW YORK TIMES
Oil firms suffer losses amid row over leakage detection systemBy PIUS MAUNDU
19 hours ago