EACC allows City Hall to pay suppliers

Suppliers and contractors owed billions by City Hall can now breathe a sigh of relief after EACC gave the green light for the county government to commence payment of genuine pending bills.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) gave the go ahead for Nairobi County government to pay "eligible" pending bills to genuine suppliers and contractors as they continue their investigations.

“….We realise that our investigation will take longer than earlier anticipated which will in turn greatly inconvenience the genuine contractors and suppliers,” said EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak. “In that regard, we are of the view that the County Government can pay the genuine suppliers and contractors in line with the existing laws and regulations on Public Finance Management,” added Mr Mbarak in a letter dated February 5, 2020 and addressed to acting Nairobi County Secretary Leboo Morintat.