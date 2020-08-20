Counties EACC officers raid Governor Anne Waiguru's homes, offices

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) conducted a raid on Governor Anne Waiguru's rural home at Kagio village, Kirinyaga County.

The officers went to her home at 6am on Thursday and ransacked it for hours, in search of crucial accounts documents.

They made a surprise entry into the posh home in Kagio area, while a similar search was also conducted at Ms Waiguru's two homes in Nairobi.

EACC Central region manager Charles Rasugu confirmed to the Nation that the agency had conducted the raid and interrogated staff at the Kirinyaga County Government offices.

The anti-graft watchdog said it is investigating allegations that Governor Waiguru and other county staff were irregularly paid travel allowances amounting to Sh23 million, money reportedly spent on non-existent trips.

The Commission wants to establish whether the trips were actually taken and whether the documents supporting disbursement of Sh23 million to county officials are genuine.

The Nyeri Chief Magistrate Court had issued search warrants against the county boss and other staff with a view to retrieving information that may be useful to EACC's investigation.