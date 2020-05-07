Counties Eldoret traders seek rent waiver over virus business slump

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), an umbrella body representing the business community has urged landlords in Uasin Gishu to suspend rent collection for several months as the country battles Covid-19 pandemic.

Willy Kenei, chairman KNNCI Uasin Gishu Chapter observed that such a move will ensure that the businesses stay afloat and bounce back after the pandemic.

“As KNCCI, we are requesting all the landlords, housing agents and mall owners in Uasin Gishu County to suspend or reduce rent for the four months of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Kenei Thursday.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic had hit businesses.

“Many businesses have been dealt a blow, either closing down completely or operating below potential. This situation has been worsened by low sales and loss of income to this business establishments hence most of them are struggling to a point not able to pay their employees’ salaries and monthly rent,” said Mr Kenei.

“With your voluntary co-operation, this will go a long way in managing the effects of Covid-19 that has already affected our eco-social livelihood in many ways,” Mr Kenei pleaded with the business people.

Last month, the Chapter was forced to postpone a planned business forum in adherence with the Covid-19 curbing guidelines that prohibit gatherings.

The event, which was scheduled for April 23 was meant to ensure inclusivity of all businesses in the county. Mr Kenei said that the event had been moved to a later date which will be communicated.