Embu builds Sh130m coffee milling factory

Embu builds Sh130m coffee milling factoryMonday, July 1, 2019 22:00
Embu County has partnered with coffee co-operative societies in the construction of a Sh130 million milling factory that will directly sell produce abroad.
The Kavutiri Factory will add value to farmers' produce, raising their incomes.
Governor Martin Wambora said the plant is almost complete.
"It will be officially opened next month so that coffee processing can start," he told a farmers' meeting at Kenya School of Government in Embu town.
"Once the project is completed farmers will reap maximum benefits,” he said.
For a long period, he added, farmers have been earning ‘peanuts’ due to poor prices offered in the market.
The government will be able to mill and package coffee for direct exportation, the county boss said.
"We shall be exporting our coffee directly for it to fetch high prices," he told the meeting.
He advised farmers not to give up on coffee farming due to poor pay. Prices of the commodity have hit a new low forcing farmers in areas like Kirinyaga to uproot the trees.
But Mr Wambora assured them that prices will improve when the factory starts operating. “Farmers work very hard in their farms but do not make profits but now things will better for them,” said Mr Wambora.
