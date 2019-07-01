Counties Embu builds Sh130m coffee milling factory

Farmers have been urged not to give up on coffee farming due to poor pay. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Embu County has partnered with coffee co-operative societies in the construction of a Sh130 million milling factory that will directly sell produce abroad.

The Kavutiri Factory will add value to farmers' produce, raising their incomes.

Governor Martin Wambora said the plant is almost complete.

"It will be officially opened next month so that coffee processing can start," he told a farmers' meeting at Kenya School of Government in Embu town.

"Once the project is completed farmers will reap maximum benefits,” he said.

advertisement

For a long period, he added, farmers have been earning ‘peanuts’ due to poor prices offered in the market.

The government will be able to mill and package coffee for direct exportation, the county boss said.

"We shall be exporting our coffee directly for it to fetch high prices," he told the meeting.

He advised farmers not to give up on coffee farming due to poor pay. Prices of the commodity have hit a new low forcing farmers in areas like Kirinyaga to uproot the trees.