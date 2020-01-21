advertisement
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
    MCAs want drinking to commence at 3pm and end at 11pm from Monday to Friday.
    Normally, consumption of alcohol kicks off at 5pm and ends at 11pm when bars close.
Embu extends alcohol drinking hours

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 0:01
By GEORGE MUNENE
Embu County Assembly
Ward representatives at Embu County Assembly. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Embu MCAs have increased official alcohol consumption hours in a bid to curb the proliferation of illicit liquors.

They want drinking to commence at 3pm and end at 11pm from Monday to Friday.

Normally, consumption of alcohol kicks off at 5pm and ends at 11pm when bars close.

In an amendment to the Embu County Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, 2019, County Assembly Trade Committee Chairman Lenny Mwaniki also recommended sale and consumption of alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week in hotels, lodges, restaurants, members’ clubs and travellers’ lodges.

The Minority Leader, who is also the MCA for Kiambere ward said the changes were carefully considered by his committee.

And during weekends and gazetted public holidays, all bars will now be required to sell alcohol from 11am to 11pm.

Mbeti North MCA Peter Murithi pointed out that an increase in drinking hours was not condoning alcohol abuse, but was a way of rescuing the idle youth.

