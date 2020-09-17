Counties Ex-PC revives Sh6m land claim against Noah Wekesa

Former Cabinet minister Noah Wekasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A former administrator has moved to the appellate court seeking to compel former Cabinet minister Noah Wekasa to pay him Sh6 million for the purchase a 20-acre parcel of land in Kitale 11 years ago.

Davis Nathan Chelogoi lost the claim against Dr Wekesa in February this year after a judge dismissed his case. But he argues that a significant portion of the politician’s defence was premised on illegalities because he allegedly used documents that were either forged or altered to defeat his case.

The former provincial commissioner wants in the alternative, Dr Wekesa compelled to return the parcels in Kapkoi area, Trans Nzoia county.

Justice Samson Okong'o of the Land and Environment Court dismissed the case in February saying Mr Chelogoi was not entitled to any other payment from Dr Wekesa.

“With regard to the alternative claim, no basis was laid to warrant the rescission of the agreement for sale dated 10th September, 2009 that was fully performed,” the Judge said.

Justice Dr Wekesa was involved in illegal and fraudulent alterations of the sale agreement to obtain a loan from Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), which he would otherwise not have been entitled to.