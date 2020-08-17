Counties Investors count losses after Lake Baringo waters submerge hotels

A hut at Roberts Camp Hotel submerged in Lake Baringo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Several multi-billion tourist hotels, lodges and tented camps are among business establishments that have been hit hard by the swelling Lake Baringo waters.

The businesses that were already reeling under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic, have now been submerged triggering economic losses worth millions of shillings.

A spot check by the Business Daily revealed that most of the affected were on the shores of the tourist lake and others on several islands within the water body.

One of the most affected tourism destinations, is the multibillion-shilling Soi Safari Lodge.

According to Mr Peter Chebii, the manager at the facility, the nearly 200-bed capacity lodge, has lost revenues amounting to over Sh50million.

"The swelling of the lake has swallowed a larger part of the facility and as a result we have incurred losses amounting to millions of shillings. Soi Safari Lodge was one of the most preferred tourism destinations at the Lake Baringo,"said Mr Chebii.

The surging waters have also affected other key tourism destinations like Island Camp, Lake Baringo Club and Roberts Camp causing job losses and leaving a trail of destruction of property worth millions of shillings.

Sheries Island, Tumbili Cliff lodge, Dr Richard Leakey's Snake Park and the Lake Baringo Reptile Park, both located on the lake shore, are other major attractions that have not been spared by the surging waters.

Business experts estimate the losses cumulatively at more than Sh2billion.

According to Mr Charles Kemboi ,a former employ at Roberts Camp,the water levels have been mysteriously rising steadily over the past 10 years.