Counties KWS impounds 800kg of bush meat at Burma market

KWS officers during an operation that netted 800kg of bush meat at Burma Market on June 28, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Friday impounded 800 kilogrammes of bush meat at the popular Burma market in Nairobi's Eastland area.

"KWS security team in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies have so far arrested fifteen suspects who were on Thursday arraigned before a Kibera Law court to answer to charges of dealing, and being in possession of bush meat and selling uninspected meat among other charges," KWS said in a statement.

The meat was being sold to unsuspecting customers as beef.

It is illegal to buy and sell bush meat in Kenya and anyone caught faces a jail term of not less than three years without an option of a fine.

According to KWS, consumption of bush meat poses public health risk since it is not inspected. Diseases such as Ebola and Anthrax come from wild animals.

advertisement

KWS said that the arrest followed two poaching incidents that took place at Olturoto in Kajiado County and Portland Farm next to Game Ranch in Athi River, Machakos County on Wednesday where two zebras were killed.

KWS further indicated that a vehicle believed to have been used by the criminals to ferry the recovered bush meat was impounded as well.

It also emerged that the outlet selling the bush meat did not have permit or license.