Counties Ruto’s Kimwarer dam resumption talk stirs confusion

Deputy President William Ruto. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Fresh confusion has hit the controversial Kimwarer dam project in Elgeyo-Marakwet County after Deputy President William Ruto claimed it will continue despite President Uhuru Kenyatta recently cancelling it.

Dr Ruto said the government will resolve issues around the project to ensure it continues for the benefit of locals.

He said under the Jubilee manisfeto the government was committed to building 57 dams across the country to ensure food security and achieve the ‘Big Four Agenda’.

"Residents living along the Kerio Valley will benefit from these two dam projects that will irrigate 25,000 hectares. We want to transform this region from cattle rustling prone area to food producing area and provide water for the locals," said the DP while commissioning Chesirei Technical Training Institute in Elgeyo-Marakwet on Saturday.

The Kimwarer dam issue also dominated the function with leaders pleading with Dr Ruto to intervene and overturn the project cancellation.

Mr Kenyatta recently ordered the cancellation following recommendations of a taskforce.

The re-evaluation followed a recommendation by a technical committee comprising quantity surveyor Julius Matu and engineers Benjamin Mwangi and John Muiruri.

The report showed the Sh22.2 billion Kimwarer dam was inflated and not financially viable.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji recommended the prosecution of former Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and 26 others for flouting procurement rules and committing illegalities in the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Mr Kenyatta had asked the technical team to assess the viability of the two dams and file a report within 30 days.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has since said that he will move to court over the projects.