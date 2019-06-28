Counties Kirinyaga moves to replace top health officials, deepening crisis

Governor Anne Waiguru. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Wrangles within the Kirinyaga County health sector have further intensified after the Public Service Board advertised the positions of various hospital managers and Chief Officer Medical Services.

In an advertisement in the dailies, the Board has sought to fill the positions of four hospital managers and a Chief Officer Medical Services.

“The Kirinyaga County wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions.

Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the County Headquarters at the office of County public service board on or before Monday July 8, 2019,” the advertisement reads in part.

The County is currently operating without a County Health executive after Agnes Gachoki resigned, citing frustrations from Governor Anne Waiguru. The county has experienced a tumultuous time after health workers laid down their tools to protest over poor working conditions.

It is still not clear whether Dr Muriithi Nyaga who was the immediate former Chief Officer Medical Services was fired or resigned however efforts to reach him for clarification were futile.

“I have nothing to say. Stop asking me questions, I have already said I have nothing to say,” said Dr Muriithi.

Central Region Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary Gor Goody said that the County has refused to dialogue with the medics.

“We had a meeting with Dr Muriithi and he asked us how we could come to a speedy solution to the ongoing stalemate, now we do know how that is supposed to happen given the recent developments,” she said.