Counties Kisii passport office idle, Nairobi swarmed

August 31, 2019 is the deadline for shifting to the new generation passport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Immigration Department in Kisii County has called on Kenyans to visit the offices to obtain or replace passports, saying it is largely idle. The department recently opened passport control offices in Eldoret, Nakuru, Embu and Kisii to ease congestion but the latter office has only had a few applicants.

This happens as Kenyans continue to brace chilly dawns at Nairobi’s Nyayo House to obtain the valuable document to beat the August 31, 2019 deadline for shifting to the new generation passport.

While the office in Kisii opened its doors on May 6, 2019, as at Friday June 21, slightly above 1,000 people had visited the facility either as fresh passport applicants or seeking the e-passports.

This is according to the man in charge of Kisii passport control office, Peter Okal.

"Let Kenyans, especially those who come from around, including Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Bomet, Kericho and Narok —come and get their passports here. We are very ready and willing to serve you," Mr Okal said.

He said it takes only 10 working days for an applicant to collect his or her passport.

The new office is adjacent to the Kisii County Commissioner’s office.

Former Homa Bay County assembly speaker Samuel Ochillo and the current Kisii County assembly speaker David Kombo have used the regional office.

Mr Ochillo, who applied for his e-passport last week said he was pleased with the development and hailed the staff for good work.

"I have taken a record less ten minutes and I'm done. This is a marvelous thing that has happened to me this afternoon," he said.

He further advised Kenyans to avoid trooping to Nairobi office whereas the process is very smooth in Kisii.