Kisumu firm lays claim to Miwani's Sh4.6bn land

A company in Kisumu has gone to court claiming ownership of the controversial 10,000-acre parcel of land that Miwani Sugar Company sits on.

The company, Crossley Holdings Limited wants the court to issue eviction order to the current occupants of the land and to be awarded special damages of Sh6 billion in a case that is creating a twist in the planned leasing of the state-owned sugar factories, that include Muhoroni, Miwani, Chemelil, Sony and Nzoia sugar Companies.

Alternatively, the firm wants Sh4.6 billion being the current market value of the land with interest from the date of filing the petition until payment in full and any other loss of income incurred until the petition is heard and determined.

In the law suit, Crossley Holdings Limited has sued the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries as the first respondent, the Agriculture and Food Authority as the second, County Government of Kisumu as third and the Attorney General as the fourth.

The suit is supported by an affidavit sworn by Buggar Singh, the director of the company with the full authorisation of the board of directors of the company.

“We want a permanent injunction prohibiting each and all the respondents together with their agents, officers, workers, servants, representatives and heirs from interfering with the petitioner ownership, possession and title to the land and stopping them from selling or leasing the land,” read the court documents.