Counties Kisumu rolls out Sh600m roads upgrade project

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kisumu County is set to roll out Sh600 million road projects this financial year to boost transport.

Roads, Transport and Public Works Executive Committee Member Thomas Ondijo Thursday said already tenders have been flouted and contractors have 14 days to apply.

He said Sh230 million from the Kenya Roads Board has been set aside for the projects.

“Another more than Sh350 million from County Revenue Fund kitty will be spent to develop the roads to enhance transport of people, goods and services,” Mr Ondijo said.

The projects, the CEC member noted, will be implemented in all the seven sub counties - Nyakach, Seme, Kisumu West, Kisumu Central, Nyando, Kisumu East and Muhoroni.

“We have developed an elaborate work plan that will help the county government ensure we improve all access and main roads in all the 35 wards across the county,” Mr Ondijo said.

The official pointed out that they will ensure only contractors with the capacity to do the work are awarded the tenders “so that wananchi get value for their money.”

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said good infrastructure is key in enabling Kisumu achieve its "great socio-economic potential".

In the 2018/2019 financial year plan, the county is focusing on rehabilitation of feeder roads and construction of new ones.

“We want to ensure road networks particularly in the sugar belt, rice growing zones and those connecting major towns are built for easy transportation of goods and services,” said Mr Ondijo.

In the next 2019/2020 financial year, he said the county plans to acquire road works machinery through the village councils and train a team from tertiary institutions to maintain the roads.

“A policy document to actualise this is already in place and the move will also ensure capacity building of the youth,” he said.