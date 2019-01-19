Counties Laikipia seeks to reap from direct flights to US

A Kenya Airways plane at the JKIA in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Laikipia County is aligning its tourism and horticulture sectors to reap from the direct US flights launched in October last year.

Laikipia County Development Authority acting chief executive officer Githuku Mwangi said they had started urging stakeholders to exploit the opportunity presented by the direct flights.

Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ launched direct flights to the US last year, billed as a game changer.

However, the challenge has been on how businesses can link with their US counterparts to boost their investments.

“For instance, each year, cut flowers worth billions of shillings are exported to Europe and then shipped to other destinations including the US.