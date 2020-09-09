Counties Lawyers, insurance executive fight suspension by Nyali Golf Club

Three lawyers and an insurance executive have sued Nyali Golf and Country Club challenging the suspension of their membership for between one year and six months.

Messrs Lumatete Muchai, Wafula Nyongesa and Gurbux Singh are said to have engaged in a WhatsApp group conversation that was deemed injurious to the welfare and interest of the private members’ club.

The three who say they are senior and long-standing members of the club want the High Court to quash a decision to suspend them.

Through lawyer Augustus Wafula, they told the court that sometime between October and December last year, Nyali Golf and Country Club initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for alleged breach of its Memorandum and Articles of Association.

They further argued that despite repeated requests, the club proceeded with the disciplinary action without giving them an opportunity to be heard.

They told the court that Nyali Golf and Country Club failed to formally notify them of the alleged breaches.

Through lawyer Kinyua Kamundi, Nyali Golf and Country Club told the court that allegations that the three were not given an opportunity to be heard were false, saying with the exception of Mr Singh, they refused to submit themselves to the authority of a disciplinary committee.

“The applicants were informed of allegations made against them in sufficient detail including their own messages to enable them defend themselves,” reads suit documents