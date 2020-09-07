Counties Obure: Make me witness in Omwenga murder case

Businessman Chris Phillip Obure. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Businessman Chris Phillip Obure is seeking to be a State witness rather than an accused person in the murder of car dealer Kelvin Omwenga.

In an application filed at the High Court in Milimani Nairobi, Mr Obure wants to testify against his co-suspect in the murder Robert Bodo Ouko, who is also his security guard.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, the flashy businessman is challenging decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prefer murder charge against him, saying the intended criminal trial is malicious and an abuse of the court process.

“The criminal justice system is being used to achieve collateral aims over a matter that is purely commercial in nature and as such criminal proceedings against the applicant would be an abuse of the court process, affront on justice and a violation of his fundamental constitutional rights on fair administration,” says lawyer Omari.

He claims the businessman’s right against discrimination was infringed by the State when listing him as an accused person, hence the court should issue a declaration that the intended criminal proceedings are null and void.

