Counties Motorists to pay clampdown fines on City Hall digital hub

Nairobi County director of parking Tom Tinega. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Motorists in Nairobi will from next month start paying clamping charges electronically after City Hall put in place a digital platform.

County director of parking Tom Tinega said City Hall is currently piloting the new system ahead of equipping all the parking attendants with smartphones for receiving the payments by end of the month.

He said a motorists whose car gets clamped for failing to pay daily parking fees would simply need to dial *235# and follow the options available in the new county revenue collection short code to make the payment.

Mr Tigega said every payment made to City Hall is now captured in the new system.

“We are trying to find a way from what we have implemented and is working to ease payment of the penalties.

advertisement

“This will result in one having an easier way of making any payment and it eliminates the need of having to walk to the county office,” said Mr Tinega.

He said once a vehicle has been clamped, if one dials the short code, it will show that it has been clamped as well as the penalty one is supposed to pay.

“Right now an individual makes the payment and has to still physically confirm to the attendants that the payment has been done to be unclamped,” said Mr Tinega.

He said under the new system, a message will be generated confirming the payment of the Sh2,000 clamping penalty and sent to a parking attendant’s phone.