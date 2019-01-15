Counties Munga school alumni plan enterprise talks

Mr Peter Munga, the proprietor of Pioneer School. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Some 300 former students of Pioneer School have pledged to offer mentorship and entrepreneurship skills to the Murang’a-based institution.

The professionals under the Pioneer Schools Alumni Association will provide career guidance and industrial linkages to the institution that has a student population of over 1,500.

Tycoon Peter Munga, who owns the school, committed Sh500,000 that will fund the association’s activities.

“We feel there is a need to plough back professional skills to our former schools and build another wider pool of entrepreneurs and professionals,” said James Karuthiru, the association’s chairman.

The association has professionals from diverse backgrounds.

Aside from creating a culture a philanthropy among the school’s former students, the association will contribute financial resources to the School

Mr Munga also owns Pioneer Girls School in Thika, St Paul’s Thomas Academy and is the chairman of Nairobi-based Pioneer International University.

His interest in supporting education is seen in the 'Wings to Fly' programme which he started with Equity Bank's managing director James Mwangi. Since inception, the Wings programme has spent more than Sh8 billion in scholarships.