Counties Nairobi MCAs approve Sh3.6bn for pending bills

City Hall, the headquarters of Nairobi County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Suppliers and contractors demanding billions of shillings from Nairobi County can expect to be paid after MCAs approved more than Sh3.6 billion supplementary budget for settling the debts.

Sh859 million has been allocated to settling a part of pending bills owed to contractors.

The remaining Sh2.825 billion will go towards paying suppliers.

Nairobi County Assembly Finance and Budget Committee chairman Robert Mbatia, while reading the supplementary budget estimates before the Assembly, said that it should be used before the end of the financial year ending June 30.

“It is now up to the county treasury to decide on the list of contractors to pay as we have done our part,” said Mr Mbatia.

“We expect that due payments are done in line with the commitment and desire to settle all pending bills directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta for counties to set aside resources to settle the pending bills that are devoid of audit queries.”

AUDITOR REPORT

He said the pending bills are part of the Sh11.4 billion from 839 legitimate claims passed by the Auditor General.

The Kariobangi South MCA said the report also revealed that 174 claims amounting to Sh6.1 billion were not recommended for payment due to reasons such as lack of authenticity and lack of supporting documents.

Last month, City Hall paid Sh166.9 million to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to offset part of the Sh353 million medical supply pending bill owed to the State medical agency.

City Hall used Sh120 million on settling debts while Sh46 million went into securing new supplies.

LONG RECESS

The supplementary budget was to be passed last year but delayed as MCAs were on long recess.