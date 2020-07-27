Counties Nairobi Metropolitan boss Badi orders scrutiny of water board’s activities

NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi who has ordered for a scrutiny of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company’s board activities. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi has ordered for a scrutiny of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company’s board activities.

This comes as the NMS boss continues to stamp his authority in the capital.

Maj-Gen Badi directed the firm’s Managing Director Nahashon Muguna to submit a copy of the board’s expenditure and work plan for the 2019/2020 financial year.

He also wants Mr Muguna to provide a schedule of the board’s meetings and activities as well as the relevant approvals required for extra meetings and retreats.

At the same time, the NMS boss has put the board on the spot for continuing with meetings, retreats and site visits in total disregard of government circulars on the same.

Mr Badi stated that they are aware that the board has continued to hold meetings, retreats and site visits in complete disregard and contrary to the corporate governance guidelines and government circulars on meetings and conduct of board business.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

“Of great concern is that these activities are conducted in total disregard of the Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention of Covid-19. You are hereby reminded of the obligation to ensure strict compliance with the law and regulations in the conduct of business and activities of the company,” said the letter to the board.

The new development comes after Mr Badi suffered a blow in his bid to constitute a new board of directors at the water firm last month after a court temporarily halted the process.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court suspended a gazette notice appointing the new board of directors until a case before it is heard and determined.

This was after activist Okiya Omtatah on June 23, 2020 went to court faulting the decision to disband the water company's board of directors.

Mr Badi had on June 19, 2020 gazetted the new directors, sending packing the previous board.

The new 11-member board of directors was to be headed by Rtd Maj Gen Andrew Ikenye with others being the Water, Housing and Finance principal secretaries or their designates, NMS Deputy Director-General Enosh Momanyi or his designate and the chief executive officer of Athi Water Works Development Agency.