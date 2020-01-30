Counties Nyandarua milk farmers count losses as low prices persist

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Dairy farmers in Nyandarua are still grappling with poor prices as middlemen call the shots.

The situation, he said will cause short and long term adverse effects on the subsector.

“Other sectors are equally hurt by the poor prices including local animal feed and supplement manufacturers, distributors and retailers, where sales have dropped by 50 percent,” said Mr Wachira. “ Farmers stopped buying feeds and supplements and are now feeding their stock on natural vegetation alone.”

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has assured farmers that the national government is committed to stabilising milk prices by instituting long term, sustainable measures.

“The ban on powder milk importation and provision of funds to revive the KCC plant in Nyahururu Town as directed by the President are some of the long term plans in favour of the dairy farmers,” said Mr Kimemia. In his address in Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Treasury to release Sh575 million to New KCC for buying the produce at Sh33 per kilo.

advertisement