Counties Outcry as Ugandan sugar floods markets in Western Kenya

Kakira Sugar, one of the brands whose packages are suspected to be used by unscrupulous traders to sell the sweetener. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Leaders in Western Kenya are up in arms over alleged dumping of sugar from Uganda, piling on the woes of the local industry.

Led by Kakamega County deputy speaker Leonard Kasaya, they said local industry had been incapacitated by continued importation of the sweetener. They blamed unscrupulous businessmen for their predicament.

Noting that the government only released customs import licences for importation last Friday, Nzoia Sugar Company chairman Joash Wamang’oli raised concern that the sweetener started flowing into the country way before opening of the customs window.

“It is unfortunate that those importing sugar want to kill the local industries. At this rate, we will not have money to our pay farmers,” he said.

He called upon Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) to urgently move in and protect Kenya’s economy from adverse effects of unregulated cheap imports.

Before giving out import permits to traders, the agency is mandated to ensure that the country imports sugar which is commensurate with the deficit to ensure sufficient stocks in the market, consequently keeping the retail cost in check.

But Mr Wamang’oli said that cartels were taking advantage of the porous border to import duty free sugar from regional countries.

“We are calling upon AFA to urgently move in to protect our farmers,” he said as he underlined the need for the enforcement of Sugar Industry Taskforce Report.

His sentiments come as farmers from Nzoia, Butali and West Kenya sugar growing zones also decried massive losses, which they linked to flooding of the market with the cheap sugar.

“This is akin to paying Ugandan farmers and further impoverishing local growers who are already facing numerous challenges afflicting the turbulent sugar industry,” Mr David Wafula, a farmer, said yesterday.

“Our sugar mills are currently crushing optimally and the price is still stable. The government should expeditiously swing in to protect the local industry from exploitation,” Mr Wafula added.

A spot check showed packets of the commodity packaged in purported Kakira and Lugazi sugar company bags.

The sugar is said to have started trickling into the country as early as last week in stores in Bungoma, Misikhu, Kitale and Cherengany.