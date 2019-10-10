Counties Public service board offices closed in Vihiga staff probe

Governor Wilber Ottichilo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Vihiga County has locked the offices of the public service board and placed them under 24-hour surveillance as investigations into irregular hiring of health workers intensifies.

The shutdown effected yesterday, causing anxiety among staff, follows a decision by Governor Wilber Ottichilo last week to stop payment of salaries for at least 500 new staff hired in May this year by the county public service board whose term lapsed in June. Public Service executive Paul Mbuni confirmed the closure of the offices adding the board’s secretariat will stay away until investigations are concluded. He however assured the affected personnel that they will not be victimised by the ongoing investigations.

When he stopped the salaries and called for investigations last week, Dr Ottichilo said the irregular hiring had impacted heavily on the county's wage bill.