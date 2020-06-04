Counties Sh300m water project for Nairobi slums

Kibera residents queue for water. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Slum dwellers in Nairobi can now get eight million litres of water daily following the completion of the Sh300 million water project.

The scheme, which is the first phase of construction of Independent Community Water Supply Projects in the slums, will benefit 400,000 people.

Ministry of Water Principal Secretary, Joseph Irungu said the project will provide residents with free, quality and sustainable water supply during this Covid-19 period.

“These are part of the interventions by the ministry aimed at enhancing water supply to vulnerable communities in informal settlements to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” said Mr Irungu.

“The water kiosks will be managed by the organised Community Based Organisations within the area,” he added.

The first phase will benefit residents of Kibera, Mukuru, Kawangware, Kayole Soweto, Korogocho, Mathare, Kangemi and Dandora.