Sonko faces fresh Sh10m bribe charge

Embattled Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Embattled Nairobi governor is facing a fresh graft charge for allegedly demanding a bribe of Sh10 million from a company that City Hall has contracted to collect revenues.

The charge sheet indicates that the governor demanded the bribe from Web Tribe Limited through ROG Security Ltd as an inducement to facilitate payments and its contract with Nairobi County.

The governor is said to have committed the offence between January 10 and 19, 2019 within Nairobi when Web Tribe’s e-revenue collection contract with City Hall through JamboPay was due to expire.

The electronic payment firm was contracted in 2014 by the administration of Governor Evans Kidero to supply, implement and maintain an automated revenue collection and payments solution for five years. The contract ended in April last year.

Mr Sonko was scheduled to answer the charge yesterday following an amendment of the charge sheet by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But his lawyers, Cecil Miller and George Kithi, opposed the plea-taking, saying the governor had not been sufficiently informed about the charge.

“We are shocked by the turn of events. We were served with the charge sheet dated January 27, 2020 this morning. We have no chance to look at the charge sheet and explain to our client,” said Mr Miller.

The fresh bribery charge was a substitution of another that involved conflict of interest.

He had been accused of acquiring an indirect private interest in a contract for supply, implementation and maintenance of electronic revenue collection and payment solutions.

According to the statement of offence, the contract was issued by the county government to Web Tribe Limited. The governor was accused of receiving Sh1 million through Equity Bank Nyali branch from Web Tribe through ROG Security.

Milimani Anti-Corruption court chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that the governor take a fresh plea on September 14. The governor is facing 19 counts involving Sh24.1 million over conspiracy to commit offence of corruption, money laundering, conflict of interest and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

In the other counts, he is charged alongside ROG Security Limited, and its director Antony Otieno Ombok, alias Jamal.