Counties Sonko seeks way out of City Hall roles transfer

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to withdraw from the agreement between City Hall and the national government citing frustrations in the implementation of the deal.

He is considering starting the process of terminating the Deed of Transfer of functions between the two levels of government that saw four key functions transferred to the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

He added that his lawyers were carrying out the paperwork before he moves to court next week to initiate the process "if the frustrations from some State House officers do not stop".

“I will personally go to court to have it terminated,” said Mr Sonko.

He said he had “good intentions” when he effected the transfer together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, but, some greedy officers in the national government had hijacked it to embarrass and frustrate him.

Mr Sonko claimed that he was not given sufficient time to read the draft of the Deed he signed at State House on February 25.