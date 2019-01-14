Counties Sugarcane farmers form parallel task force in reforms war

A tractor driver struggles to manoeuvre through a bad stretch on a road in Miwani in September 2016. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sugarcane farmers have accused the government of sidelining them in the discussions to reform the sector and using millers to exploit them.

The farmers who have formed a parallel task force to present their views to President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated that they will not allow the sneaking in of zoning in the sugar regulation.

They accused Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of establishing a 16-member team without considering farmers who form critical part of the sector.

“The taskforce assembled is a sham and amounts to the government talking to itself, investigating itself and concluding by itself,” said Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (KNFSF) national Treasurer Stephen Narupa.

The farmers who took their petition to Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s office yesterday picked former chairman of the defunct Kenya Sugar Board, Saulo Busolo to lead them.

“We have decided to form a farmer-led task force to ensure that the rights of farmers are enshrined and will present our report to the President through Agriculture CS within 30 days,” he said shortly after delivering their petition.

“Farmers have the right to sell cane to whoever they want whenever and wherever they are,” added Mr Busolo.

He pointed out that any attempts to restrict farmers as a breach of the Constitution and defiance to the establishment of Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB),which is intended to open trade to member-counties.