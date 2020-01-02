Counties Suspected Shabaab militants attack bus in Lamu

Buses plying the Mombasa-Lamu routes are parked at Minjila Trading Centre awaiting armed escort. Buses move in a convoy along Garsen-Lamu road, which has seen several Al Shabaab attacks. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Three people have been killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack targeting a bus on Thursday at Nyongoro area, Lamu County.

Three others were also injured in the attack.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident.

The bus had come from Mombasa and was headed to Lamu.

Transport along the Lamu-Garsen road has been suspended as security agencies, including the army, comb the area.

advertisement

SPIKE IN ATTACKS

The Somalia-based terror group has ramped up attacks in recent months, with its deadliest being a car bomb that claimed the lives of 79 people in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Al-Shabaab for the first time apologised to civilian victims of the attack.

In Kenya, at least ten people were killed, including police officers, when the terrorists attacked a bus using an Improved Explosive Device (IED) in Kotulo area a week ago.