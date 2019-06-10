Counties Tharaka-Nithi gets maternal healthcare boost from Safaricom

Maternal health services in Tharaka-Nithi County have received a boost after the Safaricom Foundation funded the equipping and renovation of a centre.

The Foundations said the Kamanyaki Dispensary project was aimed at boosting healthcare in the region where 1,147 babies and mothers die yearly during delivery.

Safaricom Foundation chairman Joseph Ogutu, speaking during the launch of the facilities, said the dispensary received 10 modern beds in the maternity ward, clean piped water, solar system and general facelift.

“I believe that both the private and public sectors can play an important role in improving health service delivery. This is why at Safaricom Foundation, we work together with county governments where we can to offer support in the area of maternal health," said Mr Ogutu.

He urged mothers to deliver in hospitals for their safety and that of the new born.

Governor Muthomi Njuki said about 4,000 people seek health services at the dispensary with about 1,000 women relying on it for maternal care.

He noted that on average 200 patients visit the health centre daily.

The county boss said three nurses and a clinical officer had been recently deployed at the facility following its expansion.

"We want all our mothers to have safe delivery at their backyard and that is why we have collaborated with Safaricom to bring services closer, " said Mr Njuki.