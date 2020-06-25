Economy
By MARY WAMBUI
More by this Author
Summary
Traders said the fire broke out at 2am Thursday.
Nairobi County emergency response teams were by 10am still battling the fire.
It consumed cereals, second hand clothes and other items.
