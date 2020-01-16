Counties US biotech firm investment to boost pyrethrum in Kisii

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pyrethrum farmers in Kisii are set for better fortunes after a United States-based biotechnology company expressed interest in injecting funds into the production of the cash crop.

Agriculture Executive Esman Onsarigo said US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter, during his visit to the county on Tuesday, promised to help the devolved unit revamp the once-lucrative pyrethrum farming in the region.

According to Mr Onsarigo, an American investor who owns a biotechnology company — Kentegra — in Athi River, would enter into a public-private partnership with the county government to enable farmers to access free certified pyrethrum seedlings and extension services in a bid to jump-start the crippled sector in the region.

“Kisii used to dominate the country supply of pyrethrum and we want to bring that back. There are so many opportunities in the global market to help us do that. We will work with partners in the US, Europe and Asia to promote sales,” he said.

Mr Onsarigo added that the company was successful in extraction, processing and selling pyrethrum products when the industry was liberalised six years ago.

The CEC said they would achieve this by contracting farmers on short-term deals to plant pyrethrum and supply Kentegra the crop as early as possible.

The US-based firm started operations in Kenya after signing an investment deal worth more than $4 million with President Uhuru Kenyatta during his tour of the US in August 2017.

Mr Onsarigo added that farmers would sell the pyrethrin extract, which is used in the manufacture of pesticides, at globally competitive prices.

The move is aimed at scaling up production of the cash crop while improving the livelihoods of the farmers in the Kisii region.