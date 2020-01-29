Counties Uasin Gishu sets sights on 45-acre park to lift farming income

Avocado investors are one of the targets. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Investors have teamed up with the Uasin Gishu County to build a multi-million shilling agro-industrial park in a move expected to boost farming.

The construction of the 45-acre park industrial park at Moi’s Bridge Township is being undertaken by AgroHub in partnership with Dutch investors and Uasin-Gishu County government through Alliance for Sustainable Urban Development in Africa (Dasuda) programme.

In the past years, farmers in breadbasket region have complained of poor prices offered by brokers.

“This park located along border between Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Trans Nzoia counties targets investors in avocado, potatoes, fresh produce, dairy and grain value chains,” Tim Chesire, one of the project developers said, adding that works at the site began early this month.

Seed companies, animal feed manufacturers and other firms in the sector like traders in North Rift, Western, Nyanza and neighbouring counties are also a target.

Local and international firms have committed to set up industries while others have expressed interest in the economic zone, officials said.

The Agro-co East Africa that produces potato seeds is one of the firms that have shown interest. “For instance, Elgeyo-Markawet County is one of the leading potato producing counties yet there is no single processor in this region. This project is expected to attract more food processing companies with an eye on the regional and international export markets,” added Mr Chesire.

He explained that the investors will access land, a weighbridge, water and power.

It is similar to the Sh200 million Pearl River Special Economic Zone project launched in 2017 in Ainabkoi, Uasin-Gishu County, which is being built in three phases. The projects are close to Eldoret International Airport and Eldoret CBD.

Pearl River is set to be completed in the next 18 months and sits on a 700-acre parcel of land. It is a partnership between DL Group of Companies and Selenkei and Cendate Solar.