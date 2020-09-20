Counties Water tariffs in Nyeri to shoot up by 140pc

Nyeri Water and Sanitation Company treatment plant. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Water tariffs in Nyeri will be raised by up to 139.6 percent to offer the utility firm more cash to upgrade its supply network.

Nyeri Water and Sanitation Company Limited (Nyewasco) has invited public comments through the latest Kenya Gazette notice on proposed water tariff increase.

“Nyewasco proposes an upward tariff review to enable the water utility to operate at full cost recovery and meet conditions for improving service delivery,” says the notice.

Hardest hit are government entities where consumers of between 1,000 litres (one unit) to 50 units have been bulked together where they will pay Sh75 a unit for less than 50 units, being 135.6 percent for the lowest consumers of below 10 units who are currently paying Sh31.84 a unit.

Nyewasco is set to charge Sh47 per cubic meter or 1000 litres for small domestic users consuming less than 10 units, from the current Sh31.84, reflecting an increase 47.6 per cent rise.

Homes consumers of 11 units to 20 units will be charged Sh75 a unit from the current Sh44.30 a unit, representing a 69.3 percent rise.

Government entities consuming between 11 units to 20 units who now pay Sh44.30 will experience a 69.3 percent rise while those within the 21 units to 40 units currently paying Sh50.05 will suffer a dent of Sh49.8 percent.

