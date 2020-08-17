Counties Weekend air fares rise on coast tourism demand

Jambojet is charging Sh8,900 for a one way ticket this Friday for a morning flight to Ukunda with only eight seats left. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Weekend air fares to Kenya’s South Coast region have gone up since the resumption of flights last month signalling high demand from passengers seeking to travel to one of favourite tourist destinations as other routes grapple with low numbers

Airlines are charging between Sh8,900 and Sh5,900 for a one way ticket to Ukunda, making it one of the most expensive routes locally.

For instance, Jambojet is charging Sh8,900 for a one way ticket this Friday for a morning flight to Ukunda with only eight seats left, while the midday flight is going at Sh6,900 and the evening one at Sh5,900.

Skyward Express is charging between Sh6,950 and Sh5,950 for a seat to the coastal city with Safarilink asking for Sh6,500 to the same destination.

At this price to Ukunda, the budget carrier is charging more than what Kenya Airways is levying for a one way ticket to Mombasa with a seat going at as low as Sh4,845.

The fares to other destinations such as Eldoret and Kisumu have remained low at Sh4,500 with the North Rift town seeing fares as low as Sh3,900.

Generally air ticket prices in most of the routes have been cheap because of low demand for flying as Kenyans still reel from the effects of the Covid-19.

When the airlines resumed local flights last month, Jambojet on average charged Sh4,800 for a one way ticket to Mombasa, Eldoret and Kisumu while Fly 540 was charging Sh4,540 on the same routes.