Burundi president dies of 'heart attack' at 55

In this file photo taken on June 7, 2018, Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza addresses the gathering after a new constitution adopted by referendum was signed in Bugendana, Burundi. PHOTO | STR | AFP

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died of a heart attack, the government says.

A government statement says that he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.