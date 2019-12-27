News Ex-nominated MP discloses Sh250 million wealth ahead of SRC hiring

Ms Amina Abdalla. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former three-time nominated MP Amina Abdalla said she is worth Sh250 million while seeking to be appointed commissioner at the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), filings tabled in Parliament have revealed.

The former MP, who first entered Parliament through nomination by Kanu and later through President Uhuru Kenyatta’s defunct TNA Party, however, did not divulge the source of her wealth.

“She stated that she is worth Sh250 million,” says a report by the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning committee that vetted her suitability for the SRC post.

Wealth declaration is anchored in the Constitution as a tool in the fight against corruption. The Public Officer Ethics Act requires all State officers to submit their declaration forms once every two years.

Section 26 of the Act requires the officers to submit their declarations together with those of their spouses and children under the age of 18 years.

The full financial disclosure is a means to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to detect and prevent corruption when top public servants are serving in office.

The wealth list of individuals seeking State jobs has revealed that those who have previously served in public offices or consulted for government were richer compared to those who have served in the private sector.

Ms Abdalla replaced former nominated MP Halima Abdille Mohamed whose appointment to represent the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) in the SRC was rejected.

The SRC is composed of a chairperson, a representative each from the Public Service Commission, PSC, Judicial Service Commission, Teachers Service Commission, National Police Service Commission, the Defence Council and the Senate on behalf of county governments.

There are six other persons nominated to the SRC by various professional bodies, including workers and employers. The SRC has a constitutional mandate to set and regularly review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers.

It also advises the national and county governments on the remuneration and benefits of all other public officers.

Ms Abdalla, who served for three straight five-year terms as a nominated MP trounced six of her former colleagues in the House to clinch the SRC job.

She beat former MPs Andrew Toboso (Butere), Abdirahman Ali Hassan (Wajir Senator), Rachael Ameso (Kakamega Woman Representative), Isaac Melly (Uasin Gishu Senator) and Michael Aringo Anyura (Butula).

During her tenure in the 10th and 11th Parliaments, Ms Abdalla served as chairperson of the Committee on Delegated Legislation and also the Environment and Natural Resources Committee respectively.

Once out of Parliament, Ms Abdalla, was appointed as a member of the presidential tribunals set up to investigate the conduct of Justices Lucy Njoki Waithaka, Njagi Marete and Martin Muya in August 2019.

She equally sat in a presidential tribunal set up to investigate the conduct of Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang.

Born in Nairobi County in 1969, Ms Abdalla holds a Masters degree in International Development from Cornell University in the US and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture and Home Economics from Egerton University, Njoro.