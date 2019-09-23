News MPs want Nema chiefs probed for riparian property licences

Mr Kareke Mbiuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A parliamentary committee has called for the investigation and prosecution of senior officials at the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the Water Resources Authority (WRA) for irregularly issuing licences for buildings along riparian areas.

The report of the National Assembly Environment and Natural Resources Committee in the House last Thursday accuses the Nema and WRA officials of failing to ensure that the developers observed the terms of their licences.

The committee chaired by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki also wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate how some logistics and construction companies acquired titles to the land around Kibarani dumpsite in Mombasa.

The report names Makupa Shade CFS, Multiple Hauliers EA Limited and Civicon Limited, among others.

“If fraudulent acquisition is proven, take the necessary actions,” the report says.

