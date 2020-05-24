News Lobby calls for transparency in use of coronavirus funds

Ndung’u Wainaina, ICPC executive director. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A public policy lobby group has joined the calls for prudent management of donations running into billions of shillings that individuals and entities have contributed towards alleviating the effects of Covid-19.

The International Center for Policy and Conflict (ICPC) wants the funds kept in a single account at the Treasury and statements published regularly to boost transparency.

“The government must ensure the Covid-19 fund is managed with the highest sense of transparency and integrity to meet the expectations of Kenyans,” said ICPC executive director Ndung’u Wainaina.

The proposal comes weeks after the government unveiled a private sector-led Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to mobilise resources to mitigate the effects of coronavirus on Kenyans and the economy.

The country has also received millions of shillings in grants from international financiers since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Kenya in mid-March.

advertisement