World

Global virus cases near million as US records youngest death

Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:45
By AFP
Medical workers with a patient at Mount Sinai
Medical workers with a patient at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on April 1, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus infections around the world neared one million Wednesday. SPENCER PLATT| GETTY IMAGES | AFP  
