World Wikileaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuadorean embassy

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. FILE PHOTO | AFP

London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police on Thursday after they were invited into the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.

“Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador,” police said.