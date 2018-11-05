Briefs & Press Releases EU relocates its Kenya hqs to Westlands

Stefano Dejak, the head of the European Union Delegation in Kenya (left) and Bharat Doshi, Dunhill's projects director. PHOTO | COURTESY

The European Union delegation in Kenya has moved its Nairobi's Upper Hill headquarters, where it has been for the last 20 years, to Dunhill Towers in Westlands.

Dunhill Towers, located along Waiyaki Way, is next to Sarit Centre and the newly developed Park Inn by Radisson Hotel.

“EU has been searching for appropriate office space that meet our stringent needs for security, ambience, convenience, amenities, and parking for a number of years.

"Dunhill Towers has met these requirements, making it our building of choice. We thank the developers having worked with the us to meet all our requirements.”

The 21-storey building with the first six floors committed to parking areas, three backup generators with a combined capacity of 1.2 MW and six high-speed lifts.